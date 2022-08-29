2 more R. Kelly accusers testify at trial in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Two more accusers have taken the witness stand at R. Kelly’s child pornography and solicitation of minors trial in federal court in Chicago. Their testimony Monday brings to three the total number of accusers to have testified so far in the case. The prosecution cited five accusers in pre-trial filings. But it is unclear if both of the remaining accusers will testify before the government rests sometime this week. The trial was expected to last a month, wrapping up in mid-September. The 55-year-old Kelly was handed a 30-year prison sentence by a federal judge in New York in June for convictions on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Convictions in Chicago could add years to that sentence.

