Police: Woman fatally shot after she stabbed officer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Police officers in Northern California fatally shot a woman shortly after she allegedly stabbed an officer in the arm, authorities said Sunday.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was shot Saturday night in Sacramento after she allegedly assaulted another woman who hailed a police patrol, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement.

The woman who said she was assaulted gave officers a description of the attacker and after officers found a woman who matched the description, they told her to stop but she fled on foot, police said.

After officers caught up with her, one of them told her to stop and she charged the officer and pulled a knife, stabbing him in the upper arm, the department said.

She fell to the ground but continued brandishing the knife at the officers and “an officer-involved shooting then occurred,” it said.

Authorities did not say how many officers opened fire or how many shots were fired.

The woman died at the scene and the officer she stabbed was transported to a hospital where he is recovering after undergoing surgery, the department said.

This incident is being investigated by the Sacramento Police Department’s Homicide Unit, Internal Affairs Division, and Professional Standards Unit. Video and audio of the shooting will be released to the public within 30 days, police said.

