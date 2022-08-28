Honk your horns, ‘Touch-A-Truck’ has returned

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Truck horns were blaring throughout the Rodeo Grounds but families were all smiles on Sunday afternoon.

The 8th annual Touch A Truck event returned with more than 50 emergency, construction and utility vehicles were on hand. This interactive event had children of all ages being able to step inside these vehicles for them to explore.

This event benefits the Coastal Kids Home Care organization that helps children heal from long term illnesses, coping with chronic conditions or developmental delays and those facing end of life.

Margy Mayfield is the co-founder and executive director of Coastal Kids Home Care. She was grateful for the community's support and the turnout of the event

"This is a fun and also an educational event," Mayfield said. "The volunteers who come with the trucks love talking to the kids and teaching them how their vehicles help out the community."

Victoria Leyva is forever grateful to Coastal Kids Home Care. Her four year old son, Leo has had a history of heart issues that has required him to visit the hospital numerous times.

Leyva would not know where her son would be without the help of this organzation.

"They provided nursing services when we brought him home from the nicu unit," Leyva said. "As a new mom it is scary bringing him home but Coastal Kids provided us the advocacy and took care of his health."

Leo is now fully healthy and going to school full time. Victoria and her husband are just happy to see Leo interact and being able to see the vehicles up close.

"Leo is a very lively kid and full of life," Victoria said. "One of the greatest things that my husband and I get to see on a daily basis is him enjoying life."

The event annually raises over $30,000 but this year has raised $50,000. The number is expected to increase with raffle drawings that took place today.