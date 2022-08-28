Duke volleyball player: BYU response slow to racial slurs

The Duke volleyball player who was subjected to racial slurs during a game at BYU says that officials onsite didn’t react quickly enough when they were made aware of the behavior. Nor did they adequately address the situation immediately after the game, Rachel Richardson said in a statement posted to her Twitter account. Richardson, the only Black starter on the Blue Devils team, says that “no athlete, regardless of their race should ever be subject to such hostile conditions.” BYU banned a fan from all athletic venues on campus on Saturday, a day after the match.

By The Associated Press

