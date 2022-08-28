Detroit police search for gunman in fatal ‘random’ shootings

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say four people were shot, three fatally, by a person who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period. Police were searching for a suspect Sunday afternoon with help from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Detroit Police Chief James White warned residents to be alert and to call 911 if they know the identity or whereabouts of the suspect. White said police traced all four shootings to one firearm and believe there is one shooter. He said investigators don’t believe there was any connection between the victims, noting one person was walking a dog and another waiting for a bus.

