Commanders rookie RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders say rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during an attempted robbery or carjacking. The 23-year-old former Alabama player was taken to the hospital with what the team called non-life-threatening injuries. The team says staff members were with Robinson at the hospital. D.C. police reported a shooting in the northeast section of the city and said it was on the lookout for two possible suspects. Robinson was a third-round pick of Washington’s in the draft. He was expected to start for the team this season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.