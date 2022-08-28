Asia Cup: India wins toss, elects to field against Pakistan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — India has won the toss and elected to field against archrival Pakistan in the Asia Cup on Sunday as Virat Kohli returned for his landmark 100th T20 international. The focus will be on how well Kohli bats after taking a rest of more than six weeks from international cricket. Kohli is only the second player after Ross Taylor of New Zealand to have played 100 matches in all three formats. However, the iconic Indian batter hasn’t scored a century for more than 1000 days and was rested for India’s last two tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

