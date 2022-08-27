Marina Fire, city leaders growing concerned over frequent fires in abandoned duplexes

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday, a fire burned down another abandoned duplex in a location that’s become a problem for Marina.

For more than 12 hours, Marina firefighters were on scene tackling a fire that burned down an abandoned duplex in the Cypress Knoll area of Marina.

This is the third fire in this location in just the past couple of months.

“Our primary concern is life safety," said Marina Fire Chief Doug McCoun. "We know that there’s people in and out of those buildings out there.”

But the fire isn’t the only concern from these abandoned homes.

“All those buildings out there have what they call a tar and gravel roof and once that roof starts burning, it's a lot of black smoke and it’s just oil. And we have no way to put it out. Even if we had a water tender, it’s not gonna put the oil out,” said Chief McCoun.

Marina City Council said they have plans in place to make sure these homes don’t get a second chance to burn.

“Most recently, the city council voted to authorize a contract to remove at least 30 buildings," said Marina City Councilmember Cristina Medina Dirksen, "That leaves several more however. We are taking this very seriously.”

While city council is looking to do everything they can to prevent more of these house fires, Dirksen is asking the community for help.

“My ask of the public is that if you see anybody coming and going through that fencing, please, please report it. If you see something, say something,” said Councilmember Dirksen.

There is still no word on what started the fire.