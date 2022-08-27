Florida St. runs over Duquesne in opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Treshaun Ward, Lawrance Toafili and Trey Benson surpassed 100 rushing yards and Florida State dominated Duquesne 47-7 in a lightning-delayed game. The Seminoles ran for 406 yards and opened the season with a victory for the first time since 2016. Florida State scored on eight of its first nine drives. Jordan Travis, Toafili and Ward had TD runs as Florida State led 20-0 after the first quarter. Travis completed 11 of 15 passes for 207 yards. Joe Mischler completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Abdul Janneh in the third quarter for Duquesne.

