Brewers’ Rosenthal has one more setback in comeback attempt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers reliever Trevor Rosenthal’s status for the rest of the season is in doubt due to a lat injury. This represents the latest setback for a former All-Star closer who hasn’t pitched since the 2020 playoffs. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said there’s a possibility Rosenthal could return later in the regular season but added that “it doesn’t look great.” Rosenthal hasn’t pitched since the 2020 playoffs with the San Diego Padres due to a variety of injuries. The Brewers acquired Rosenthal from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline.

