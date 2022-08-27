3 Dutch soldiers shot outside hotel in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say three Dutch soldiers were shot and wounded early Saturday in downtown Indianapolis following what police believe was a disturbance outside the hotel where they were staying. The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. EDT in Indianapolis’ entertainment district. Police found three men with gunshot wounds and they were taken to area hospitals. The Dutch defense ministry said one soldier was in critical condition and the two others were conscious, while Indianapolis police said two of the soldiers were in critical condition and the third was stable. The Dutch ministry said the soldiers were in Indiana for training. Police say they believe an altercation between the three victims and another person or people led to the shooting.

