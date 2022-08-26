Skip to Content
Urruti’s 2 goals power Austin to 4-1 win over Los Angeles FC

By The Associated Press

Maximiliano Urruti scored twice to lead Austin past Los Angeles FC on Friday, 4-1. After the win , Austin moved to 15-6-6, while LAFC dropped to 18-6-3.

