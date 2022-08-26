Teacher burned when house set on fire

By Jennifer Lifsey

RIVERDALE, Georgia (WGCL) — More information has been released about the house on Derby Drive that was set on fire on Saturday night in Riverdale.

Police say that when they arrived at the home, the house was engulfed in flames and smoke was coming out the windows.

They made contact with two women who lived in the home, one who has been identified as Andreana Swanson.

Swanson, who is a teacher for Clayton County Public Schools, had visible burns on her face, neck and arms. She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

A neighbor told police that he was sitting outside and he saw a male running out from behind his neighbor’s house. He stated the man slowed down to a walk when he got in front of his home. The neighbor said the man was an African American and he was wearing a black t-shirt, white shorts and a black mask.

Nest camera video shows a huge flash of light from the flames and then someone running away.

Clayton County Public Schools has released the following statement:

“Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) is saddened to learn that one of our employees was involved in a community incident. As it is the district’s protocol, our Social Work Department will provide support as needed. We extend our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies to Ms. Sawson and her family during this time and wish her a full speedy recovery.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-546-2016 or StopCrimeATL.org.

