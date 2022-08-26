Swiss, Czechs win openers at women’s ice hockey worlds

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Switzerland and Czechia have made winning starts at the women’s world ice hockey championship in Denmark against opponents backing up. The Swiss beat Japan 3-1 in Herning and Czechia routed Hungary 7-1 in Frederikshavn. Japan was flogged by the United States 10-0 on Thursday, the championship’s opening day, when Hungary came from behind to beat Germany. The Swiss and Czechs will realize the feeling of playing back-to-back on Saturday. The Swiss face title favorite Canada, and the Czechs meet host Denmark. Also on Saturday, the U.S. meets Finland, which will be without the suspended Petra Nieminen, and Sweden plays Germany.

