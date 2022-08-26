Serena’s opponent, Kovinic, ‘honored’ to face her at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The first woman Serena Williams will face in what is expected to be the last tournament of her stellar career says she is honored to play someone she remembers watching on TV as a child. Danka Kovinic is a 27-year-old from Montenegro who has never been past the second round at the U.S. Open or the third round at any Grand Slam tournament. She says she has crossed paths with Williams in locker rooms on tour but couldn’t strike up the nerve to ask if they could practice together. Kovinic has never hit a ball in Arthur Ashe Stadium, although she is hoping to practice there over the weekend before facing Williams on Monday night.

