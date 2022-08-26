Newspaper publisher cries foul over political ad arrest

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The publisher of a weekly newspaper in New Hampshire is accusing the state attorney general’s office of government overreach after she was arrested on charges that she published political advertisements for local races without properly marking them as political advertising. The six misdemeanor charges allege that Debra Paul, publisher of The Londonderry Times, failed to identify the ads “with appropriate language either at the beginning or the end of the advertisement” as required by state law. The attorney general’s office says the charges were filed after it reviewed ads in the paper without the information that go back to 2019, counting nearly 60 violations since 2020.

