Mets top Rockies 7-6 on Alonso’s walk-off single in 9th

NEW YORK (AP) — Mark Canha hit two clutch doubles and Pete Alonso singled home the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the New York Mets a 7-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Brett Baty launched his second major league homer and Starling Marte had a two-run triple for the NL East leaders, who have won the first two games of the four-game series. Canha put the Mets ahead 4-3 with an RBI double in the sixth. Elias Díaz laced a three-run double that gave Colorado a 6-4 advantage in the eighth, but Canha tied it with a two-run double in the bottom half.

