McKinney gets chance to be a defensive leader for Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J (AP) — Xavier McKinney had a breakout season with the New York Giants in 2021 and there’s more on his plate this year. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has given the third-year safety from Alabama the responsibility of relaying the defensive calls from the sideline to the team. Players who have that role wear a green dot on their helmets. McKinney, who led the team with five interceptions in 2021 and was third on the team with 93 tackles, has not had a problem adding the job.

