Man killed in ‘aggressive’ dog attack in Channelview, deputies say

By Chaz Miller, Erica Simon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A man was mauled to death by dogs in Channelview on Friday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a person driving home from work at about 1:45 a.m. spotted a man lying on the road in the 15700 block of Garlang Street.

Deputies responded to the scene and, upon arrival found an unresponsive man in his late 30s with multiple dog bites, according to HCSO.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Deputies said they believe the victim was riding his bicycle when dogs attacked him.

According to investigators, there were no witnesses at the time of the dog attack.

“This area is known for having lots of dogs. I haven’t seen any recent reports, but it is known to have stray dogs in the area,” HCSO Homicide Detective Wallace Wyatt said.

It is unclear where the dogs came from and no animals were found near the scene, according to Wyatt.

