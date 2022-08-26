Israeli defense minister in US to discuss Iran nuclear talks

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister says it’s important that the U.S. and Israel maintain capabilities for “defensive and offensive purposes” as he reiterated Israel’s opposition to an emerging nuclear deal with Iran. Benny Gantz met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington on Friday. Israel is staunchly opposed to efforts by the U.S. and other world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement and says it will not be bound by the accord currently being discussed. Neither Israel nor the U.S. have ruled out military action to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.