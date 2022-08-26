Hawaiian Airlines flight diverted back to Honolulu after pilots smell fumes in cockpit

By KITV Staff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — A Hawaiian Airlines flight was safely diverted back to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Thursday morning, after the pilots smelled fumes inside the cockpit.

Hawaiian Airlines Flight 10 departed Honolulu at 8:10 a.m. bound for Los Angeles.

A representative from the airlines says shortly after departure the pilots reported a fume-like smell in the cockpit and, out of an abundance of caution, the captain declared an emergency and diverted the flight back to Honolulu.

The aircraft arrived safely without incident shortly before 9 a.m.

Maintenance teams are inspecting the aircraft and all passengers are being rescheduled to a different flight departing at 1 p.m.

No word yet on what caused the odor.

