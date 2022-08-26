Greek lawmakers debate wiretapping scandal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek lawmakers are discussing a wiretapping scandal that has roiled the government ahead of elections due to be held next year, in a parliamentary session called following revelations that the intelligence service had bugged an opposition politician’s phone. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis opened Thursday’s session on what the government has called the “legal surveillance” of the mobile phone of Nikos Androulakis, head of the opposition socialist PASOK party, for three months last year when he had been running for the party leadership. Mitsotakis said earlier this month that he had been unaware the National Intelligence Service had been tapping Androulakis’ phone, and that he would not have allowed it had he known.

