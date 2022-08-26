FIFA ends India ban, clears country to host U17 Women’s WCup
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has lifted a suspension of India’s soccer federation. It ensures the country can host the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in October. The move was expected this week after India’s Supreme Court handed back control of the national soccer federation to its administration. That restored management of the body to soccer officials as FIFA wanted. FIFA suspended the federation from international soccer last week “due to undue influence from third parties.” The tactic is sometimes used by FIFA to protect its member federations by exerting leverage over government or legal authorities