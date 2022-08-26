China adds postscript to ‘Minions’ showing crime doesn’t pay

BEIJING (AP) — The latest “Minions” movie reinforces a message for Chinese audiences that viewers in other countries won’t see: Crime doesn’t pay. A postscript added to the version being shown in China says a villainous character, who drives off a free man at the end of the movie, is later jailed for 20 years. Foreign films have long been targeted in China for references to subjects sensitive to the ruling Communist Party, such as Taiwan, the Dalai Lama and human rights. In recent years, China’s film board appears to have expanded its purview to ensure that films deliver the right message.

