Bulldog Sports Pub in Monterey reopens after three years of reconstruction and COVID woes

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Bulldog Sports Pub got a new look. Repairs, reconstruction, and COVID-19 closed the pub down for three years.

It's different from what regulars might remember. So what's new?

A bigger dining area, an extra bar, and an outdoor spot for people who want to eat and drink outside.

The building planned to reopen in march 2020, but covid had other plans.

While the reopening came later, employees and customers were happy the doors were back open.

ash showery, co-owners bulldog sports pub

"I think seeing the reaction on everybody's face when they walk in to see 900 square feet turn into 3200 square feet with vaulted ceilings and revolutionizing the whole sports bar mentality back here in Monterey was nice to see," said Ash Showery, co-owner of Bulldog Sports Pub. "It was good to get the excitement back here into the pub, and we're really excited."

The pub plans to show off new items on its menu, like food and drinks.

It also hopes to have more sporting events for families and friends.

The pub is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. and is located on 611 Lighthouse Avenue.