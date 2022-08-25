UN chief urges Ethiopia and Tigray leaders to halt fighting

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Ethiopia’s prime minister and the leader of its restive Tigray region leader to immediately halt the latest hostilities. The new fighting has been a significant setback to efforts to restore peace and tackle a humanitarian crisis in Tigray. A U.N. spokesman says Guterres called for “the creation of conditions to restart an effective political dialogue” in separate phone calls Thursday with Ethiopia’s leader tand the head of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. Tigray authorities alleged Wednesday that Ethiopia’s military launched a “large-scale” offensive for the first time in a year, while the government countered that Tigray forces attacked first.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.