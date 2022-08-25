Taiwan: China, Russia disrupting, threatening world order

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s leader says China and Russia are “disrupting and threatening the world order” through Beijing’s recent large-scale military exercises near the island and Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. President Tsai Ing-wen spoke during a meeting Friday in Taipei with U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who is on the second visit by members of Congress since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip prompted China to launch the exercises that sent warships and planes across the center line in the Taiwan Strait that has long been a buffer between the sides. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary. Beijing has also boosted relations with Russia and is seen as tacitly supporting its attack on Ukraine.

