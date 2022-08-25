North Korea says new fever cases were flu, not COVID-19

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says the latest fever cases detected in its border region with China were tested to be influenza, not coronavirus infections as initially feared. The report on Friday by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency came a day after the North said it locked down unspecified areas in Ryanggang province after four people had fevers that were suspected to be COVID-19. North Korea maintains there have been no confirmed coronavirus cases in the country since Aug. 10, when leader Kim Jong Un declared a widely disputed victory over the virus, just three months after the country acknowledged an omicron outbreak.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.