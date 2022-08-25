Hollister Police sees uptick in vehicle vs. bicyclists, results in three major injuries

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) - Hollister Police said they have seen an uptick in vehicle versus bicyclist calls, three of which resulted in major injuries to bicyclists.

The three incidents happened in the middle of the day, two in downtown Hollister and the third incident occurred at the intersection of Tres Pinos and Airline Highway.

In two incidents, the drivers were not paying attention to the road. In the last incident a bicyclist was riding facing traffic.

Hollister PD advises drivers and bicyclists to always look both ways at intersections.