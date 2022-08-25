Baylor, Gonzaga players to get paid for promoting rematch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Baylor and Gonzaga will meet in a men’s basketball game in South Dakota in December and organizers will pay players on both teams who agree to help promote the game. The game is Dec. 2 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Baylor and Gonzaga will meet for the first time since the Bears beat the Bulldogs in the 2021 national championship game. A spokesman for the organizers said players would be paid for participating in tune-in to the game promotions on the network that televises the game. Organizers are still seeking a television partner.

