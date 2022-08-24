Vietnam War photographer Tim Page dies in Australia at 78

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Legendary Vietnam War photographer, writer and counter-culture documenter Tim Page has died Wednesday at his Australian home. He was 78. The British-born, self-taught photographer died of liver cancer with friends at his bedside at his rural home at Fernmount in New South Wales state. His friend and fellow photojournalist Ben Bohane described Page as one of the world’s great war photographers as well as a “real humanist.” Page was wounded four times as a war reporter covering conflicts in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia during the 1960s and ’70s. He inspired the drug-addled photojournalist character played by Dennis Hopper in the Francis Coppola-directed, Oscar-winning 1979 Vietnam War movie “Apocalypse Now.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.