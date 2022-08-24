VIDEO: Porch pirates fill shopping cart with stolen packages as they walk through Las Vegas neighborhood

By Kim Passoth

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — It’s a problem plaguing many neighborhoods: porch pirates, thieves stealing deliveries right off doorsteps. In one instance caught on camera, two criminals loaded a shopping cart full of packages in a Las Vegas neighborhood.

“I had gotten notification that it was delivered that Saturday afternoon and it is funny because my partner asked me, ‘Do you want to have somebody come by and pick it up?,’ and I said… it is okay. Our flight gets in tomorrow night,” recounted Hugo Organista.

It was early Sunday morning just before 5 a.m. when the porch pirates hit the neighborhood near Boulder Highway and Tropicana.

‘When we got home on Sunday night we pulled into the driveway and I was poking my head out… Looking for package because I was kind of excited to open it,” Organista shared. The package was no where to be found, so Organista watched the security video.

All of the cameras and the security system at Organista’s home didn’t deter the criminals, rather just capturing them in the act.

“I could have very easily called a neighbor or a friend or somebody to come pick it up, but I honestly just didn’t think that this one time it would happen,” Organista confessed. Organista says from now on he will make sure deliveries are only scheduled when he is home.

He filed a claim with the store where the package was purchased from, but they denied the claim, saying it had been delivered. He said he also reached out to his credit card company and believes he will be covered by the purchase protection policy.

