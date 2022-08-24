Tigray forces allege ‘large-scale’ Ethiopia offensive

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region are alleging that Ethiopia’s military has launched a “large-scale” offensive for the first time in a year. It would be a significant setback to mediation efforts and humanitarian work to feed millions of people starved of food and other necessities. The claim by Tigray’s military command on Wednesday came after months of military regrouping and a warning this week by Ethiopia’s military against any reporting of troop movements in media and on social media. In a tweet, Ethiopia’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates alleged it was the Tigray forces that launched an offensive.

