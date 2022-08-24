Monterey Bay Aquarium co-founder Chuck Baxter dies of cancer at 94

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's a sad week for Monterey County, as we lost a second icon when Monterey Bay Aquarium co-founder Chuck Baxter passed away Friday after a long battle with cancer.

Charles H. "Chuck" Baxter was also a long-time biology lecturer emeritus at Stanford University's Hopkins Marine Station in Monterey until his retirement in 1994.

Chuck was born in Santa Monica in 1927 and moved to Washington state when he was six years old. He returned to Santa Monica to attend community college but was drafted into the Army and served for two years after his first semester.

He then returned to college to earn an engineering degree from UCLA. He later changed his major to zoology after being invited to dive in the Pacific, which sparked his love for marine communities.

Baxter and three friends -- Steve Webster, Robin Burnett, and Nancy Packard Burnett, formed a plan to turn the crumbling Hovden's cannery building into an aquarium that would reveal the Monterey Peninsula's diverse ecosystem.

ABOVE: David Packard dedicates the Aquarium with the four founders who imagined

the concept: Robin and Nancy Burnett, Chuck Baxter and Steve Webster

The Monterey Bay Aquarium was launched in 1984. Baxter worked part-time in the aquarium from 1988 until 1996 at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Insitute in Moss Landing. He focused on studying organisms that lived at the bottom of the underwater Monterey Canyon.