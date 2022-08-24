Ex-NYC Mayor de Blasio heads to Harvard as teaching fellow

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is headed to Harvard this fall as a teaching fellow at the both the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Former acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey will also serve as a fellow at the public health school. De Blasio served as mayor of New York City from 2014 to 2021. De Blasio grew up in Massachusetts and is a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan. He was prevented by term limits from seeking a third four-year term as mayor.

