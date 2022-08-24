Air Raid evolution: Pioneering offense passes test of time

Twenty-five years since Hal Mumme unleashed the groundbreaking Air Raid offense on the Southeastern Conference it has become pervasive throughout football. But outside of Mike Leach, Mumme’s protege and Air Raid Godfather, most coaches are running an evolved form of the offense, with more running plays, more varied formations and an assortment of motions and misdirection. Air Raid principles and concepts can be found in just about every modern passing game from NFL to high school. But at the highest levels of the sport, it’s hard to find anyone actually running the Air Raid.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.