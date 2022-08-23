Sudan official: Death toll from seasonal floods rises to 83

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese official says the death toll from flash floods across the country since the start of the rainy season has climbed to at least 83. The downpours continue to inundate villages across the east African nation. The spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense said on Tuesday that at least 36 people have been injured since May. He says more than 18,200 houses have been “completely destroyed” across the country while around at least 25,600 were partly damaged. The U.N. says more than 146,200 people have been affected by floods. Sudan’s rainy season usually starts in June and lasts until the end of September, with floods peaking in August and September.

