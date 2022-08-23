Shreveport mayoral candidate denies claims of attack, threats in woman’s restraining order

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A temporary restraining order has been issued against a Shreveport mayoral candidate based on claims by a woman who said he has physically attacked, threatened and harassed her.

The order for protection was filed Monday in Caddo District Court against Melvin Slack Jr. A court hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 20.

The woman said Slack threatened her at the mayoral forum sponsored Sunday afternoon by PACE at LSUS. She said Slack said he would “get me” and threatened her stepfather.

She said she told security at the forum what happened and was advised to get a restraining order. A Shreveport police spokesman said there is no record of the woman filing a complaint with SPD.

Slack told KTBS the woman, whom he said wanted to be his campaign manager, didn’t need a restraining order. “I want her to stay the hell away from me,” he said.

Slack strongly denies any claims he put his hands on the woman or threatened her. He said the woman is the one who “tried to force her way into my life” about two weeks ago.

According to the woman’s complaint, from Sunday through today, Slack called 60 times and repeatedly texted threats, which she did not respond to. She also said he called at 3 a.m. and wanted to meet for “intimate reasons.”

But that was not the first encounter between the two, according to the court document. The woman alleges that on Aug. 13, Slack stalked her in a parking lot by circling around her vehicle.

Prior to that, on Aug. 9, she said Slack told her he could kill someone without even touching them because he has people to do that for him. She said Slack had guns in his car and made a comment about killing her. The woman alleged that’s when he put her in a chokehold.

She asked for an immediate restraining order since “I participate in political events where the defendant may be present.”

Slack said he has receipts where he took the woman and her father to lunch a few times to hear her pitch about being his campaign manager and how she could help him raise money. Her father wanted to be the next police chief, he said.

Slack said he told her he didn’t have money for a campaign manager and that upset her.

‘I never told her not one time that she would be my campaign manager,” Slack said.

But he said he saw Facebook posts over the weekend where the woman said she was representing him. He said he approached her father after the forum to tell him and to the woman to “stay off my Facebook page with that foolishness. That’s it.”

As far as the woman’s allegation he put her in a chokehold earlier this month,” he said that is not true. Slack said his father taught him not to put his hands on women in that way.

And as for the dozens of phone calls, Slack said he as proof where she called him repeatedly.

“She doesn’t have to worry about Melvin Slack, period,” he said.

Slack is one of 10 candidates seeking the mayor’s post.

