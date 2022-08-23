Russian opposition leader’s allies face charges
By The Associated Press
Eight associates of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are facing criminal charges. One of the accused said Tuesday she and the seven others are accused in connection with their comments on a YouTube channel about the alleged bombing of Ukrainian civilians by Russian soldiers. They’re also accused of asking people to set fire to Russian military enlistment offices. Navalny was arrested in Russia in January 2021 upon returning from Germany. That’s where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.