Russian opposition leader’s allies face charges

Eight associates of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny are facing criminal charges. One of the accused said Tuesday she and the seven others are accused in connection with their comments on a YouTube channel about the alleged bombing of Ukrainian civilians by Russian soldiers. They’re also accused of asking people to set fire to Russian military enlistment offices. Navalny was arrested in Russia in January 2021 upon returning from Germany. That’s where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.