NAACP leader in Florida quits over ‘racist marginalization’

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The president of a local NAACP branch in Florida has resigned, saying that as a South Asian woman she was racially marginalized by others in the civil rights group. Dr. Vanessa Toolsie was appointed to the position in March after the former president resigned to seek a legislative seat. Toolsie is the Orange County NAACP branch’s first South Asian leader. Toolsie posted a letter to Facebook explaining her decision and read it aloud during the group’s virtual meeting on Monday night. Her last day will be Aug. 31. A spokesman for the group says they are aware of Toolsie’s allegations.

