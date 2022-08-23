Skip to Content
Marina Fire handling abandoned duplex fire near Lindsey Street

Calista Silva KION

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Fire and the Presidio of Monterey Fire are currently battling a duplex fire near Lindsey Street and Carswell Street.

Marina Fire said nobody was inside the building. There was thick black smoke in the area that someone noticed and called it in.

There were no hydrants in the area, so firefighters had to put out the fire by putting lines around the building to make sure it didn't spread.

Fire crews should be out for the next three to four hours containing the fire.

Calista Silva

Chief Photographer for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

