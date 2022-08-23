Man shot suffers life-threatening wounds in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-Gilroy Police is looking for a suspect in a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Miller Avenue for reports of a shooting at Christmas Hill Park at around 3:06 p.m. Police said a man was taken to a local trauma center for life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The suspect escaped before police arrived. Police are looking for any possible leads.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Corporal Thomas Larkin at (408) 846-0348.