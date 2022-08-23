Skip to Content
Jackson man killed when someone fired shots into his house

By Michaila Franklin

    JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — A man was killed when someone fired several shots into his home, Jackson police said.

The incident was reported at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Topp Avenue, police said.

Willie Graise died after he was struck by at least one of the bullets, Jackson police officials said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

