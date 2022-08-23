Dutch government under fire in debate over emissions cuts

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch lawmakers have broken into their summer vacations to debate the government’s contentious plans to slash nitrogen emissions that have sparked angry protests by farmers. Tuesday’s debate was called after Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that the government’s goal of reducing emissions by 50% by 2030 was not set in stone. Hoekstra’s comments caused friction in Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s four-party ruling Cabinet and led to lawmakers backing a call for a debate that will be the first major test of unity since the coalition took office in January after the country’s longest ever government formation negotiations.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.