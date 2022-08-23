Cowboys cut Hajrullahu; Maher only kicker on current roster

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have waived kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, leaving Brett Maher as the only kicker on the roster going into the final preseason game Friday against Seattle. Hajrullahu and undrafted rookie Jonathan Garibay started training camp on the Dallas roster, but the kicking competition in California didn’t go well. The Cowboys added Maher while waiving Garibay two weeks ago. Maher kicked for the Cowboys in 2018-19.

