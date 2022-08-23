Bond denied for woman arrested for triple shooting in Midtown Atlanta

By WGCL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The woman who was arrested for shooting 3 people on Monday afternoon in Midtown Atlanta was denied bond in court Tuesday morning.

Two people are dead and another is injured as a result of the shootings that took place in two locations on West Peachtree Street.

Police believe that the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Raissa Kengne, targeted the victims because of an ongoing dispute with the managers of the building where she lives.

The judge also said Kengne’s would not be able to have a public defender in court Tuesday, saying her income/assets do not qualify. She will have to hire her own attorney.

Kengne did not stay silent during the hearing, seemingly pushing back against the judge. The judge told her several times to remain silent.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.