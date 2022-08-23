Atlanta High School football players named honorary first responders

By Alexandra Parker and Jamarlo Phillips

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The Rome high school football players who saved a woman’s life were named honorary first responders. Atrium Health Floyd CEO Kurt Stuenkel came to the high school to meet Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Tyson Brown and Alto Moore.

The boys saved a woman’s life after she was in a car accident in front of Rome High School. In a Facebook post, Rome High School educator Luis Goya said the group pried the car’s door open and pulled the woman out.

This morning I witnessed something amazing that our Rome High Football players did. While I was in front of the school during my morning duty, I heard a loud noise at the intersection that appeared to be a wreck. While I was running to the intersection, I noticed that two cars were involved. There was a 50 year old lady trapped in her car and couldn’t get out. Smoke started to come out of the car, and fluid started to spill everywhere in the intersection. The door was jammed and in terrible shape. While I was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the football players who witnessed the wreck, ran to the car and started helping the lady. They literally started using their strength to pry the door open, so the lady could be released. After a few seconds of pulling and pushing the door, the boys ended up opening it and helped her get out of the car. She was shaking and still in panic, but our RHS boys gave her comfort and were able to help her. The Rome High School football players really showed up today. They went above and beyond to help this lady without hesitation.

According to Rome police, a small silver car was damaged after another car pulled in front of it. The boys pulled the woman from the silver car.

The first responders who arrived on the scene also appeared at the high school to congratulate the boys.

