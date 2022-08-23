100 firefighters contain massive San Francisco apartment building fire, three injuries

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV) - A 3-alarm fire is burning at an apartment building at McCallister Street and Divisadero Street.

The San Francisco Fire Department says more than 100 firefighters are working on getting the fire under control that is burning near Alamo Square.

UPDATE: Thie fire is contained with 1 rescue, 1 injury (will be okay) 2- firefighters injured (will be okay both stayed on scene and went back to help mitigate the fire) 13 displaced - 2 businesses affected and no exposure buildings - Fire is under investigation https://t.co/LSz3vfVMXi — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 23, 2022

Officials say two people have been injured. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay and a woman is in serious condition, with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story.