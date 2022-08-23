Skip to Content
100 firefighters contain massive San Francisco apartment building fire, three injuries

KPIX

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV) - A 3-alarm fire is burning at an apartment building at McCallister Street and Divisadero Street. 

The San Francisco Fire Department says more than 100 firefighters are working on getting the fire under control that is burning near Alamo Square. 

Officials say two people have been injured. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay and a woman is in serious condition, with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

