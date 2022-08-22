Watsonville High School lifts shelter-in-place

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville High School says a shelter-in-place was lifted at around 1:40 p.m.

The school wasn't sure why they were put asked to shelter-in-place by Watsonville Police. They did comment, however, that the shelter-in-place was put for an incident outside the home.

This afternoon, officers issued a “shelter-in-place” for Watsonville High School and Linscott Charter after receiving a report of a student possibly armed at the high school.

Our School Resource Officer quickly requested additional officers to the campus to conduct a thorough search. They did not locate anyone with a firearm.

Watsonville Police