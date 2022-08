SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV) Monday afternoon at 1:19 p.m., an earthquake registering 2.9 on the Richter scale shook near San Juan Bautista.

The quake's epicenter was 4 miles south of San Juan Bautista, with a depth of 6.0 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

There have been reports of people feeling the small quake in Salinas.